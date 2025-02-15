Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Sells Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Stock

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Ingersoll Rand stock on January 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JOINT OWNERSHIP LPL ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 2/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 2/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 1/29/2025.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $85.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.36. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $83.72 and a one year high of $106.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.27.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 32,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,018,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 396.6% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 23,366 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,042,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,717,000 after acquiring an additional 622,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.92.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

