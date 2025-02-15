Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Powerfleet Q1 Earnings

Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Powerfleet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Powerfleet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Powerfleet’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.13).

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Powerfleet from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Powerfleet in a research report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Powerfleet in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Powerfleet from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Powerfleet stock opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average of $5.70. Powerfleet has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Powerfleet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Powerfleet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Powerfleet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Powerfleet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Powerfleet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Catherine J. Lewis sold 82,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $578,170.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,782.10. This trade represents a 25.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

