Research Analysts Offer Predictions for ARWR Q2 Earnings

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.54). The consensus estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.40) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.14) EPS.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.97).

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ARWR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.44.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.4 %

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.16. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.95. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 32,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $648,688.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 272,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,393,458.04. This represents a 10.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $82,081.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,337.50. The trade was a 7.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,432 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,986. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $581,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,420,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 232.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 293,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after acquiring an additional 204,933 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

