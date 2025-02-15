Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Bruker Q1 Earnings

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Bruker in a research note issued on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Bruker’s current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. Bruker had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 21.52%.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BRKR. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Bruker from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bruker from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $50.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.56 and a 200-day moving average of $60.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.16. Bruker has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $94.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 4,636.4% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bruker by 2,324.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Bruker by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Bruker by 81.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bruker during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.14 per share, for a total transaction of $5,014,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,439,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,359,688.82. This trade represents a 0.26 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

