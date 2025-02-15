Research Analysts Offer Predictions for EW Q1 Earnings

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair analyst M. Andrew expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Edwards Lifesciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 70.82% and a return on equity of 20.76%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.95.

EW stock opened at $76.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $96.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 439,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,977,000 after purchasing an additional 23,560 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $185,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,841.12. This represents a 9.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $852,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,301.36. The trade was a 26.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,489 shares of company stock worth $2,002,829. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

See Also

