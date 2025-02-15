Research Analysts Set Expectations for CRSP Q3 Earnings

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) – Brookline Capital Management issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, February 11th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.94) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.08) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 118.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $49.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.17. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $36.52 and a 52 week high of $91.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farrow Financial Inc. boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 20,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,002,854. The trade was a 7.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

