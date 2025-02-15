Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Position Lowered by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,938 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 567.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 12,010 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Financial LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth about $816,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth about $567,000. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $63.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.95. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $57.85 and a 52 week high of $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

