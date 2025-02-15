Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Needham & Company LLC Analyst Says

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $52.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $30.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.07.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of HOOD opened at $65.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a PE ratio of 110.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.13. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $66.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.43.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 19,861 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Sunday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $745,581.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 395,166 shares in the company, valued at $14,834,531.64. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,876 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $222,817.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,752 shares in the company, valued at $445,635.84. This represents a 33.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,948,427 shares of company stock worth $165,005,244 in the last 90 days. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 15,524 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 9,101 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $851,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

