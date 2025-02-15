Robinhood Markets Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 238,973 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 35% compared to the average daily volume of 176,834 call options.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $65.28 on Friday. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $66.91. The company has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.43.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 21.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOOD. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 90,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $5,028,524.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,024.28. The trade was a 94.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 19,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $745,581.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 395,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,834,531.64. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,948,427 shares of company stock worth $165,005,244. 19.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

