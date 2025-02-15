Robinhood Markets Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 238,973 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 35% compared to the average daily volume of 176,834 call options.
Robinhood Markets Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of HOOD stock opened at $65.28 on Friday. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $66.91. The company has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.43.
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 21.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 90,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $5,028,524.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,024.28. The trade was a 94.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 19,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $745,581.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 395,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,834,531.64. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,948,427 shares of company stock worth $165,005,244. 19.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.
About Robinhood Markets
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Robinhood Markets
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- NVIDIA’s Hidden AI Play: The Truth Behind Its WeRide Investment
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Up 50% in January, Twilio’s Pullback Is the Time to Buy
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Watch These 3 Stocks—High Short Interest and Big Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.