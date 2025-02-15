Roth Capital Comments on New Pacific Mtl Q1 Earnings

New Pacific Mtl (TSE:NUA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New Pacific Mtl in a research report issued on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Roth Capital also issued estimates for New Pacific Mtl’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

New Pacific Mtl Stock Performance

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Pacific Mtl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Pacific Mtl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.