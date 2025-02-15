Roth Capital Has Pessimistic Outlook of Genasys Q4 Earnings

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Free Report) – Roth Capital cut their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Genasys in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Capital analyst S. Searle now anticipates that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Genasys’ current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Genasys’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. Genasys had a negative net margin of 132.16% and a negative return on equity of 104.49%.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Genasys from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNSS opened at $3.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.62. Genasys has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $4.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genasys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genasys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Genasys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Genasys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Genasys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 40.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William H. Dodd purchased 16,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $43,266.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,159 shares in the company, valued at $156,771.35. This represents a 38.12 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Genasys Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software.

