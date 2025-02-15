Roth Capital Predicts Insperity FY2026 Earnings

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Insperity in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Capital analyst J. Martin expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.04 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Insperity’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Insperity from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.67.

Insperity Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:NSP opened at $87.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.13. Insperity has a one year low of $68.79 and a one year high of $110.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 99.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total transaction of $2,108,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,812,762.88. The trade was a 5.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total value of $508,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 72,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,143,618.68. This trade represents a 7.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insperity

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 9.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 26.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

