Sage Therapeutics’ (SAGE) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $26.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.65.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $438.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.91. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $26.25.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.02). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.29% and a negative net margin of 317.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Caligan Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $16,575,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $7,540,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 18.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,926,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,127,000 after purchasing an additional 451,377 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,105,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 430,432 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 462,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 234,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

