SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,924 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 105.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 82,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $1,938,758.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 959,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,658,092.02. This represents a 7.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 41,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $987,256.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 531,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,744,386.82. This trade represents a 7.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,341 shares of company stock valued at $8,423,765 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:S opened at $24.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 0.75. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $30.36.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $210.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.73 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 37.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on S. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

