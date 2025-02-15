Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,794 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,983,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter worth approximately $67,598,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter worth approximately $46,173,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 161.1% during the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,268,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000,000 after purchasing an additional 782,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 310.5% during the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,176,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,829,000 after purchasing an additional 890,048 shares during the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SIRI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Sirius XM from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Sirius XM from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sirius XM from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Sirius XM from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.96.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Sirius XM stock opened at $27.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average is $26.11. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $49.40.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 24.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently -16.85%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

