S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Given New $600.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $595.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SPGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.92.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $539.77 on Wednesday. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $407.69 and a 52-week high of $545.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $506.92 and a 200 day moving average of $506.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

