S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

SPGI has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.92.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $539.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $407.69 and a 12 month high of $545.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $506.92 and its 200 day moving average is $506.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that S&P Global will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&P Global

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,725,084,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,207,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 71,024.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 619,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,525,000 after acquiring an additional 618,620 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in S&P Global by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,276,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,568,000 after acquiring an additional 525,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 174,815.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 467,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,274,000 after purchasing an additional 466,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

