SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,584 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,279,000. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $442,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.74 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.71 and a 52-week high of $42.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.76.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.