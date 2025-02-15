Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,577.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 452,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,980,000 after purchasing an additional 435,767 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,712,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,259,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3,347.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 164,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,188,000 after acquiring an additional 159,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,349,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,020,000 after acquiring an additional 156,175 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on SFM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $127.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.40.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $177.12 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $178.46. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.19, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.24, for a total transaction of $4,477,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,454,764.88. This represents a 15.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total value of $104,223.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,029.86. This trade represents a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,614 shares of company stock valued at $6,323,731 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

