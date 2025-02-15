State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTN. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 246.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MTN opened at $165.02 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.35 and a 52 week high of $236.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($4.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.99) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $260.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.45 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 21.90%. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.60) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.51%.

MTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $222.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.50.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

