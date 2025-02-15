State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,465,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,983,000 after purchasing an additional 60,588 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,259,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,256,000 after purchasing an additional 19,290 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,046,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,430,000 after buying an additional 134,741 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,765,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,835,000 after buying an additional 47,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2,609.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,301,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,520,000 after buying an additional 1,253,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HOMB. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $29.97 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.38 and a twelve month high of $32.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.46 and its 200 day moving average is $28.46.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.67 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.39%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.61%.

Insider Transactions at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director James Pat Hickman sold 63,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $1,969,187.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,400,135. This represents a 26.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Allison acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.76 per share, for a total transaction of $307,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,693,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,122,278.32. This trade represents a 0.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

