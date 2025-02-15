State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $570,000 Stock Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,251 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cabot were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Cabot from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Cabot Price Performance

Shares of CBT opened at $86.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.31. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $80.21 and a 12-month high of $117.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 10.60%. Analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cabot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

