State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $709,000 Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 69,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 22,171 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 123,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 8,629 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Paramount Global by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 180,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARA stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average is $10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.37, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.69. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $14.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PARA. StockNews.com upgraded Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.58.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

