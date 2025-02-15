State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Holdings in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Knife River were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Knife River by 1.5% during the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of Knife River by 18.5% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Knife River by 13.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Knife River by 129.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Knife River by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KNF. Loop Capital cut their target price on Knife River from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Knife River in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Knife River from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Knife River from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Knife River stock opened at $101.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.76. Knife River Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.13 and a fifty-two week high of $108.83.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Knife River had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 6.89%. As a group, analysts expect that Knife River Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

