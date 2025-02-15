State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 3,191.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,627,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,831 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 399.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,012,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,177,000 after purchasing an additional 810,104 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 26.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,595,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,824,000 after purchasing an additional 336,372 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at about $8,766,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,043,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,223,000 after buying an additional 231,007 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MUR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $49.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.94.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.27). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

Insider Transactions at Murphy Oil

In other news, VP Meenambigai Palanivelu acquired 1,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.70 per share, with a total value of $41,999.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 37,065 shares in the company, valued at $989,635.50. This trade represents a 4.43 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Claiborne P. Deming purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,323,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 931,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,660,801.97. This trade represents a 5.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.