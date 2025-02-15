State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 1,135 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,355 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Associated Banc from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Associated Banc stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.64. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $28.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 8.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.46%.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

