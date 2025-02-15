State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 81.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $1,900,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 539,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,445,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 49,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 15,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 39.5% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 51,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 14,620 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 0.2 %

BAH stock opened at $117.68 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $115.97 and a one year high of $190.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. Raymond James upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.91.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

