State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,075 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Mattel were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Mattel by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 74.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Mattel during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAT. StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Mattel Price Performance

Shares of MAT opened at $21.94 on Friday. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $22.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.15. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 10.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

