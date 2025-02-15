State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,455 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,362 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NOV were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in NOV by 22.3% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 43,027,106 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $687,143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851,220 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NOV by 23.1% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 37,153,173 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $593,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963,660 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NOV by 12,344.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,309,433 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $179,718,000 after purchasing an additional 12,210,514 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of NOV by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,291,042 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $48,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,666 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of NOV by 3.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,113,452 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $49,722,000 after purchasing an additional 91,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NOV alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David D. Harrison sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $28,722.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 110,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,311.10. The trade was a 1.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOV Stock Down 2.3 %

NOV opened at $15.56 on Friday. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.64.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. NOV had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 9.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NOV from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of NOV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of NOV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NOV

NOV Company Profile

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.