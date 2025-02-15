State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 165 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,090,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,010,000 after purchasing an additional 452,116 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 1,120.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 354,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,725,000 after buying an additional 325,574 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Brunswick by 50.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 683,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,328,000 after acquiring an additional 228,662 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Brunswick by 447.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 271,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,772,000 after acquiring an additional 222,062 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,907,000. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Insider Activity at Brunswick

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $28,426.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,949.65. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brunswick Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BC opened at $65.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.54. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $62.64 and a 1 year high of $96.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Brunswick had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 2.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 88.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Brunswick from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Brunswick from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Brunswick

About Brunswick

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.