State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 170 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Kemper were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Kemper by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 5,590.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kemper Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $67.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.61. Kemper Co. has a 12-month low of $54.11 and a 12-month high of $73.01.

Kemper Increases Dividend

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.40. Kemper had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 6.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMPR has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Kemper from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Kemper from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Kemper from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Further Reading

