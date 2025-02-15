State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 175 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Five Below were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Five Below by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,662,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,865,000 after acquiring an additional 31,520 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,559,000 after acquiring an additional 11,504 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in Five Below in the third quarter worth approximately $68,649,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Five Below in the third quarter worth approximately $64,981,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 41.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 614,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,272,000 after acquiring an additional 180,902 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Five Below

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $498,635.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,552.92. This represents a 8.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $88.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.87 and a 1 year high of $212.01.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $843.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.48 million. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Five Below from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America lowered Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp lowered Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Five Below from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Five Below from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.32.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

