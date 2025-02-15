State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 811 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 62.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Cars.com by 38.5% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 24,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cars.com in the third quarter valued at about $191,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cars.com

In other Cars.com news, Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 4,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $89,846.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,985.18. This trade represents a 4.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sonia Jain sold 24,971 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $492,927.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,980.46. The trade was a 9.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cars.com Trading Down 1.5 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cars.com stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. Cars.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $21.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 2.15.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CARS. UBS Group raised their target price on Cars.com from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cars.com from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

