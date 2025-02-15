State of Alaska Department of Revenue Takes Position in Revelyst, Inc. (NYSE:GEAR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Revelyst, Inc. (NYSE:GEAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 33,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Revelyst in the 4th quarter worth $4,751,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Revelyst in the 4th quarter worth $2,884,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Revelyst in the 4th quarter worth $2,194,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Revelyst in the 4th quarter worth $451,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Revelyst in the 4th quarter worth $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Revelyst alerts:

Revelyst Price Performance

Shares of GEAR stock opened at $20.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.71. Revelyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $20.09.

Revelyst Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc is the parent company of renowned brands which design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor products. The company’s operating segment includes Outdoor Products and Sporting Products. Its brand portfolio includes Remington Ammunition, Bushnell, CamelBak, Bushnell Golf, Foresight Sports, Fiber Energy Products, Bell Helmets, Camp Chef, Giro, QuietKat, Stone Glacier, Federal Ammunition and more.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revelyst, Inc. (NYSE:GEAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revelyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revelyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.