State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,659 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Entropy Technologies LP raised its stake in Sprinklr by 18.2% during the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 46,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sprinklr by 17.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sprinklr by 20.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 72,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 12,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CXM. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sprinklr from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

Sprinklr Trading Down 2.3 %

CXM opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79. Sprinklr, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $14.31.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

