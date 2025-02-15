State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 266.6% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 103,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 75,540 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 23.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 107,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 20,323 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $30,545,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 104,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 66,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 4.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,093,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,635,000 after acquiring an additional 42,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.22.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of DAR opened at $40.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.21. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $48.39.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 6.04%. Equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.