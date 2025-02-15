State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in State Street by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on State Street from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (down previously from $104.00) on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on State Street from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kathryn M. Horgan sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $1,224,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,042 shares in the company, valued at $10,878,784.74. The trade was a 10.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

State Street Trading Up 0.1 %

STT stock opened at $99.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $70.20 and a 12-month high of $103.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.57 and its 200 day moving average is $92.10.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. State Street had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. State Street’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. State Street’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

