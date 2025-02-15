Strategic Investment Advisors MI Decreases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,855 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 15,757 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 1,423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $246.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.74.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $228.68 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,567 shares in the company, valued at $110,159,070. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,848 shares of company stock valued at $11,368,639 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

