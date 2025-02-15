Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 291.2% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $6,958,305.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $111,110.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,240.76. This represents a 20.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 382,242 shares of company stock worth $31,230,938 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.10.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $85.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.03. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.06 and a fifty-two week high of $92.80.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

