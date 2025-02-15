Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes $203,000 Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Doximity by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Doximity by 324.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Doximity during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Doximity by 441.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Doximity by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DOCS stock opened at $77.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.37. Doximity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.96 and a twelve month high of $85.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.13, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Doximity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,152,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,463.20. The trade was a 75.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Doximity from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Doximity from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Doximity from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Doximity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

Doximity Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

