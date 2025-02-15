Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,275 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,193,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,858,000 after purchasing an additional 342,604 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 60.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,369,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,302,000 after purchasing an additional 517,179 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 23.5% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 546,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 103,810 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 498,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 497,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $15.14 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $99.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

