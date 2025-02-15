Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Acquires 6,777 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 96.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 237.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 604.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 93.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Energy

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $56,253.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,543,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,740,683.32. This represents a 0.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $184,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 705,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,039,277.43. This represents a 1.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,936 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,184. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LBRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $17.92 on Friday. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.57 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average of $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 7.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.11%.

Liberty Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.