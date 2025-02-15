Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fractal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Aramark by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Aramark by 899.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 105,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 94,825 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aramark by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Aramark by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARMK shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Aramark Price Performance

Shares of ARMK opened at $37.78 on Friday. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $29.78 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Aramark had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Aramark Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is a boost from Aramark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.07%.

About Aramark

About Aramark

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

