Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 7,141.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 56,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,950,000 after buying an additional 55,847 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Hasbro in the third quarter valued at $18,163,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,629,000 after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new position in Hasbro in the third quarter valued at $634,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 972.6% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 26,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $60.82 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.63 and a 12-month high of $73.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of -13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hasbro

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Hasbro news, EVP Matthew Edward Austin sold 1,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $111,773.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,029.68. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hasbro

Hasbro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.