Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Buys Shares of 10,868 MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,868 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 1,205.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its holdings in MasTec by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 13,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 2,079.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 54,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 51,557 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 187,202 shares in the company, valued at $28,080,300. This represents a 5.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,159,310. This represents a 6.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $173.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $129.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasTec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $135.48 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.68 and a 52 week high of $166.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 120.96 and a beta of 1.73.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

