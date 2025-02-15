Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the third quarter valued at about $17,016,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 69.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 772,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,377,000 after buying an additional 315,640 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 20.2% in the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 809,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,088,000 after buying an additional 136,224 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 12.3% in the third quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,030,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,502,000 after buying an additional 113,018 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 12.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 805,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,903,000 after buying an additional 87,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OMF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on OneMain from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Compass Point upped their target price on OneMain from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on OneMain from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.36.

OneMain Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $56.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.70 and a 52 week high of $58.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.14.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.11%.

OneMain Company Profile

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.