Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $518,000 Position in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Precision Drilling worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PDS. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 68,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 63,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 11,331 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 726,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,740,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 73.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 6,967 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the third quarter valued at about $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PDS. TD Securities cut Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Precision Drilling Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of PDS stock opened at $54.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $753.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.55 and a 200-day moving average of $63.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Precision Drilling Co. has a 1-year low of $53.31 and a 1-year high of $79.07.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.64). Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 12.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Precision Drilling Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

