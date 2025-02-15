Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $523,000 Stock Holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 591,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,046,000 after purchasing an additional 11,520 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 42.9% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 92,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 27,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 64.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 32,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

UHT opened at $39.08 on Friday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1-year low of $32.27 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.04 and a 200-day moving average of $41.14.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. This is a boost from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 224.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

