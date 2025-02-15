Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $790,000 Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,357,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,175,000 after acquiring an additional 966,528 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,929,000 after acquiring an additional 896,263 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4,834.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 625,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,567,000 after acquiring an additional 612,535 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 280.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 533,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,990,000 after buying an additional 393,181 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,763,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,926,000 after buying an additional 337,217 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.88.

BJ stock opened at $105.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.84 and a 200-day moving average of $89.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.30 and a 12 month high of $108.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.32.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

