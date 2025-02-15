Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $928,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sun Life Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 558,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,097,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 324,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,794,000. Vista Finance LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 153,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWM opened at $24.43 on Friday. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $27.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.80.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

